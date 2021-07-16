South Africa: North West Sets Vaccination Target of 1.5 Million

15 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has urged people in the category of 35 years old and above to seize the opportunity to register for their COVID-19 vaccination.

The national Health Department on Thursday officially opened the vaccine registration system to allow this cohort to register for COVID-19 vaccination from 1 August.

The MEC said the introduction of the new category of eligible vaccinations is part of government's efforts to reach the majority of the population so more people can be protected from the devastating impact of COVID-19.

"This opportunity to register the next category of our people comes at a time when our province is experiencing a serious surge in positive COVID-19 cases . We cannot overstate the importance of registration for vaccine and as the province, we are targeting just over 1.5 million of eligible individuals," Sambatha said.

The MEC urged communities to continue to be vigilant and to take the necessary measures to protect themselves, their families, friends and neighbours by adhering to non-pharmaceutical measures to break the rate of transmission.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X