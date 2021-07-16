South Africa: North West Sets Vaccination Target of 1.5 Million

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has urged people in the category of 35 years old and above to seize the opportunity to register for their COVID-19 vaccination.

The national Health Department on Thursday officially opened the vaccine registration system to allow this cohort to register for COVID-19 vaccination from 1 August.

The MEC said the introduction of the new category of eligible vaccinations is part of government's efforts to reach the majority of the population so more people can be protected from the devastating impact of COVID-19.

"This opportunity to register the next category of our people comes at a time when our province is experiencing a serious surge in positive COVID-19 cases . We cannot overstate the importance of registration for vaccine and as the province, we are targeting just over 1.5 million of eligible individuals," Sambatha said.

The MEC urged communities to continue to be vigilant and to take the necessary measures to protect themselves, their families, friends and neighbours by adhering to non-pharmaceutical measures to break the rate of transmission.