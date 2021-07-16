Nigeria: Insecurity - Amotekun Raids Night Clubs, Impounds 40 Vehicles

16 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The night clubs were accused of violating measures put in place by government to curb robberies.

The Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, on Thursday, impounded 40 vehicles after a raid on some night clubs in Akure.

The night clubs were accused of violating government directive, which mandated them not to operate beyond midnight.

The directive, according to government is part of measures to curb the spate of robberies and other criminal activities often carried out at night.

Speaking on the operations of the Amotekun corps, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, Jimoh Dejumo, said many owners of nightclubs and beer parlours continue to flout authorities order.

"We had to raid the night clubs and impound the vehicles because there is a subsisting order of Mr Governor that the clubs should not operate at nights for security reasons," he said on Thursday evening.

"We discovered that many criminal activities are perpetrated at night and during the interrogation of suspects, we discovered that these criminals always used clubs as shields.

"The level of hard drugs intake in the clubs is high because after taking the drugs, you see them misbehaving; all these we want to stop in this state," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/473969-akeredolu-mourns-journalist-killed-by-armed-robbers.html">reported</a> that a journalist, a policeman and an Okada rider were shot dead during the robbery operation in the state on Thursday.

Mr Akeredolu has ordered investigation into the incident.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X