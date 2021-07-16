Nigeria: Electoral Amendment Bill - Only 50.3 Percent of Polling Stations Have Facilities for Transmission of Results - NCC Tells Reps

16 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The House, on Thursday, invited the NCC to brief it on the nation's network coverage before continuing debate on the contentious provision of electronic transmission of results during elections.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.ncc.gov.ng/">Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)</a>, says less than 50 per cent of polling units in Nigeria have the needed network coverage for the transmission of election results.

A representative of the Commission, Adeleke Adewolu, stated this on Friday while briefing the House on the country's network coverage.

On Thursday, the House decided to invite the Commission before it adjourned sitting suddenly till Friday to continue the discussion on the contentious transmission of election results, provided in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Danbatta, was unable to attend the session because he was in Lagos for an official assignment.

Mr Adewolu told the House that less than 50 per cent of the polling units in Nigeria have 3G coverage for transmission of results.

The Commissioner, Technical Services, Ubale Maska, while responding to a question from Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo), on nationwide service coverage, said the NCC conducted a system survey in 2018.

According to Mr Maska, 50.3 per cent of the 109,000 polling units out of 119,000 polling units surveyed have 3G network facilities.

He noted others are with 2G network and within it, some are without coverage.

Upon resumption of the committee, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, attempted to put a question to clause 53. This led the House to another round of rancour.

Following the rancour, Mr Wase said clause 52 will be revisited after consideration of other clauses.

Details to follow...

