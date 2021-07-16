Nigeria: United Capital's Half-Year Profit Surges 64 Percent On Bumper Boost in Fees and Commission

16 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

The period was also marked by a lifting in revenue to N6.854 billion.

United Capital Plc said its after-tax profit for the six months to June jumped by almost two-thirds, riding on enlarged earnings from fees & commission, which received a 127.9 per cent boost, and in part from investment income.

The period was also marked by a lifting in revenue to N6.854 billion, equivalent to a surge of more than half, according to the unaudited half-year financials of the investment bank obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Friday.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.reuters.com/companies/UCAP.LG">"United Capital Plc</a> is in a growth phase... we will be focused on our transformation agenda by deepening our value propositions to underserved market segments especially mass affluent and mass market clients, while driving phased automation of our business processes," Peter Ashade, the chief executive, said of plans for the rest of 2021 in another document.

But an arrested growth in income from managed funds means its overall investment income could only manage a 26.6 per cent rise to N3.655 billion, up from the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.google.com/maps/search/N2.888?entry=gmail&source=g">N2.888</a> billion reported in the same period of last year.

United Capital, <a target="_blank" href="https://nairametrics.com/2014/12/17/official-uba-capital-changes-its-name-to-united-capital-plc/">a subsidiary</a> of United Bank of Africa once upon a time, recorded a less than 1 per cent improvement in its income from managed funds even though interest generated from this earnings category increased from N4.126 billion to N7.451 billion, raising concerns about spiralling costs in the firm's asset management operations.

The operating expenses of the financial services company consolidated at N3.114 billion. That compares with the N2.179 posted January through June last year.

Profit before income tax stood at N3.142 billion, leaping higher by 64.2 per cent at roughly the same pace at which the profit for the period grew.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.reuters.com/companies/UCAP.LG">Earnings per share,</a> a measure of how much of the company's profit each of its shares earned in the period, was almost two-third bigger at N1.04.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.reuters.com/companies/UCAP.LG">UCAP.LG - United Capital plc Profile | Reuters</a>

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.reuters.com/companies/UCAP.LG">Reuters Editorial</a>

Shares in United Capital was quoted at N6.49 per unit at 11:20 WAT in Lagos on Friday, trading up 3.02 per cent.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X