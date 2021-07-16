Nigeria: PDP Reps Stage Walkout As Crisis Over Electoral Act Enters Day 2

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers have walked out of the House of Representatives chamber over clause 52 of the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

The bill had generated a huge controversy at both chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday.

However, while the Senate passed the bill on Thursday, it was stepped down at the lower legislative chamber.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, led the PDP caucus out of the chamber on Thursday afternoon.

Elumelu raised and objection on the decision to consider clause 52 alongside other clauses despite the fact that a decision had not be arrived at.

He argued that the opposition lawmakers would not sit and watch as their concerns were being ignored.