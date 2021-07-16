Nigeria Moves to Tackle Terrorists With Robots

Following the mounting security challenges bedeviling Nigeria, the federal government has begun plans to use robotic technology to fight the scourge.

The Senate yesterday said the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy had established a centre for artificial intelligence and robotics in order to deploy the use of robots and artificial intelligence in combating crime and criminality in Nigeria.

The revelation came to the fore when the upper chamber considered a report on 'the spate of growing insecurity in Nigeria' by the Joint Committee on Legislative Compliance and Communications during plenary.

The chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Adelere Adeyemi Oriolowo (APC, Osun West), in his presentation, further revealed that the SIM registration exercise by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, which makes the provision of the National Identity Number compulsory, had drastically reduced the use of phones by kidnappers for the purpose of negotiations.

According to him, the earlier successes of the SIM registration were compromised by the numerous agents recruited by the communications companies to register SIM card owners across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

He, however, explained that this led the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to seek presidential approval for the temporary suspension of the sale of SIM cards in Nigeria and for the merger of all SIMS to the National Identity Numbers of their respective owners.

He added that the Joint Committee also found out that there were other programmes and projects by the ministry and its agencies to support security agencies in fighting crime.

Oloriowo disclosed that a total of 23 Emergency Communication Centres using the 112 code had been commissioned, with an additional 12 almost ready for commissioning.

"The goal, according to the minister, is to have at least one Emergency Communication Centre in every state of the federation by the first quarter of 2022", the lawmaker said.

"The Emergency Communication Centres are supposed to be multipurpose centres for emergencies and platforms for Nigerians to access and connect to relevant institutions like the Fire Service, National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and the police, as well as other security agencies.

"These emergency lines are toll-free lines and their effectiveness has been well reported across the country, including its usefulness, during the COVID-19 lockdown", Oriolowo added.

He lamented that the inability of the Ministry of Communications and its agencies to provide necessary information from the phone database in cases of crime, such as kidnapping, stems from its lack of statutory mandate to do so, except after due request and application for such information by security agencies.

Accordingly, the Senate, while adopting the recommendations of the Joint Committee, urged the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to submit a proposal for legislative action to any Section(s) of the extant laws of any of its agencies towards reducing the nation's security challenges.

It also urged security agencies, such as the ministries of Defence, Interior, Police Affairs, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Services, and the Nigerian Immigration Service, to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy by contacting it when a crime has been aided and abetted through the use of SIM cards.

He explained that putting the ministry in the loop would also give it the ability to monitor the regulators and their compliance with the directives to provide the full profile of any subscriber that is being investigated for crime(s) by security agencies.

2 Soldiers SIain In Enugu

Tension has heightened in some parts of Enugu State following the murder of two soldiers.

Although unconfirmed sources claimed that six soldiers were killed, a reliable source said only two soldiers lost their lives during the fight between the unknown gunmen and soldiers.

The sources claimed that the bodies of the two soldiers were reportedly dismembered, but it was not clear if the unknown gunmen went away with the bodies.

It was gathered that the two military personnel were shot dead when they were trying to repel an attack on Adani Community in Uzo-Uwano Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was further learnt that the two operatives were part of troops sent to the community over the activities of some gunmen. They were attacked at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

The Army Public Relations Department confirmed the death of two of its fighters during a gun battle, but said the killers of the two soldiers were members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

A statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the incidence.

"Nigerian Army troops deployed to check the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13th July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops' location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

"Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals. We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

He urged members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law abiding and providing useful information on the fleeing gunmen.

LEADERSHIP gathered that unknown gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, a militant wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had earlier attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Adani, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State in April this year.

Two of the police officers on duty were killed and several others were injured while the police station was burnt down.

Following the attack, a combined team of security operatives were deployed to the various communities in the local government to repel further attacks.

Sources said Uzo-Uwani is one of the strongholds of members of IPOB and the ESN, hence the presence of security operatives, including personnel of the army, in the area.

It was gathered that the slain soldiers were part of security operatives sent to Uzo-Uwani to repel further attacks. The soldiers were said to have engaged in a gun battle with ESN members before two of them were killed.

Kidnap victims found dead in Kaduna

Meanwhile, two bodies of abducted victims of Ungwa Gimbiya in Chikun local government area of Kaduna have been found dead.

The chairman of the community, Mr. Bala Benson Zachariah confirmed the death of two members of his community to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

He said, "Some persons came and told me that they found dead bodies along Kaduna-Abuja Road,

"When we got there, we discovered that two of the dead bodies were our neighbours who were among the 14 persons kidnapped by bandits on 8th July, 2021. The dead bodies were taken to the mortuary at Sabo General hospital,"he said.

The 14 persons were kidnapped barely 24 hours after Bethel Baptist High School was attacked and no fewer than 121 students were kidnapped.

Mr Zachariah called on the federal and Kaduna State government to intensify efforts to rescue those in kidnappers' dens, adding that the primary function of every government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens.

Also yesterday, motorists and pedestrians were stranded on Jos-Abuja road in Riyom local government area of Plateau State as angry protesters blocked the roads over incessant attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Riyom LGA is the gateway to Jos , the Plateau State capital .

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that an attack on Kum community by the gunmen which led to the killing of two vigilantes identified as Titus John and Ilya Dalyop.

Hon. Timothy Dantong, member representing Riyom State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, who confirmed the killing of the two men to our correspondent in Jos yesterday, narrated the circumstances that led to their deaths.

According to him, "What happened was that the Kum community has been facing constant threat of attack by herdsmen but they never succeeded.

"We have been talking to the STF about the situation but ,surprisingly, the STF personnel withdrew from the community on Sunday and when we enquired to know the reason for their action, the STF said members of the community were harassing them.

"A few hours after their withdrawal, the herdsmen militia surrounded the whole community, but for the intervention of other neighbouring communities, their planned attacks on the people were repelled without any casualty."

The lawmaker further disclosed that the herdsmen militia regrouped and killed two villagers. The two were members of the vigilante group on patrol of the village when the herdsmen ambushed and shot them dead before bolting away.

According to him, some community members who were angered by the killings came out yesterday to protest because they could not understand the relevance of the presence of security agents when they could not protect them from attacks and have the perpetrators arrested.

Meanwhile, ASP Ubah Ogaba, spokesman of the Plateau State Police command ,when contacted said that calm had returned to the community after security operatives were deployed to the scene.

Again, bandits have killed one person, abducted five others and rustled 32 cows in Angwar Rimi in Yakila Community , Guna District of Rafi local government area of Niger State.

LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday that the bandits, numbering 18, invaded the community for the third time in three days at about 2am yesterday on nine bicycles.

It was also learnt that one person was killed during the bandits' operation, five people were abducted while two were injured and were rushed to Wushishi general hospital for medical attention.

"Those injured are now in stable condition in the hospital but one of them died instantly and the cattle of those attacked were taken away," he said.

The village head of Rafin Gora in the district, Alhaji Sallau Danladi, confirmed the latest attack on the community in Minna yesterday, describing the incident as unfortunate.

He said, "The bandits killed Hamza Boka, a dedicated and dependable promising young man loved by all. It was funny that the bandits also compelled the abducted five villagers to help in moving the rustled cows away," he said.

According to the community leader, the gunmen had earlier made two failed attacks on the same village on Monday and Tuesday nights before coming back on Wednesday better prepared.

He appealed to the Niger State Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander in the state to establish operational bases in the area A villager, Ismaila Aliyu, told LEADERSHIP that "on Monday, 22 bandits came using 11 motorcycles, while 18 of them came on nine bikes on Tuesday. It is unfortunate that we do not have police and other security agencies to protect us."

Use Of Excessive Force Aggravating Banditry - Gumi

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has averred that excessive use of force has aggravated banditry and other criminality in the country and they may not end it if such continues.

Sheikh Gumi stated this on his verified Facebook account in a write-up he entitled,

"Banditry: on a fast track to ideological terrorism."

He wrote, "I also found the excessive use of force at a particular period of fighting the booming industry of cattle rustling that involved innocent herders as one of the causative factors that has influenced this ugly negative metamorphosis.

"The more the force, the more the change. This explains why the Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states that witnessed a near genocide of nomadic Fulani has the greatest number of conscripts into banditry. Let us not forget, Nomadic Fulani are all over the west African region.

"Now with the insistence that only force can annihilate these 'criminals' who, by the way, see themselves as freedom fighters (cf. Kanu and Igboho), the herdsmen who were nurtured by nature to face extreme weather challenges, harsh forest, and rural conditions, wildlife and austere lifestyle, are finding the toxic extreme ideological terrorist groups as attractive.

"They give them a sense of belonging to an 'international struggle' and a religious smokescreen to justify their heinous crimes of killing innocent people and extorting them. They are there, ready prey to be influenced either the good way or the evil way, it depends on who recognizes their internal struggle and aligns with them. From hence I see the folly of our intellectuals, governments, and society.

"As the evil is already permeating into them and the forces are pushing them on a fast track to ideological terrorism! At least we should learn from Boko Haram, twelve years on, that brute force is never the solution. Who started the extra-judicial killings does matter. Are we ready to say sorry and pay compensations? Or is the genie already out of the lamp?" he queried.

"Very few politicians today do see themselves different from the bandits, as they conjoin to fight to the death on a nation drifting, heading to tribal and ethnic cleansing or superiority. Their vision has, and is always myopic - my tribe, my people, or my power.

"This is the same banditry I saw in the forests. Both are mercilessly taking from the meager resources of the populace for what their egoism dictates. No universal education for all. No health for all. No food for all. These are prerequisites of human dignity and the rights of all citizens, not a favour."

Those Living With Bandits Risk Airstrikes - NAF

The Nigerian Air Force has denied reports that airstrikes killed a woman and four children in Zamfara State.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said such can happen only if those killed are residing with the bandits in the forest.

The director said the airstrikes were executed in Sububu forest and not close to any village and wondered why such allegations would emerge.

He said the state government officials had commended the NAF team for the outing.

Gabkwet said, "I just got off the phone with Alhaji Mohammad Ibrahim, the director of Security, Ministry of Internal Security, Zamfara State, who confirmed the happiness of the state government over the precise nature of the strike by NAF jet.

"I am also aware that the state governor has called our commanders on ground to commend the NAF.

"A local contractor in the general area also confirmed the attack and its devastating effect on the bandits. Till now, the remnants of the bandits are evacuating and departing from the Sububu Forest general area. Now, the strike was in Sububu Forest and not anywhere close to any village. So stories of NAF hitting any target outside the forest is false.

"Secondly, on the issue of accidental kills, I find it hard to believe except if those accidentally killed were residing in the forest. I can only continue to probe further."

We Will Soon Overcome Banditry - Niger Governor

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has stated that his government will soon end the trend of banditry in the state, lamenting that it has hampered agricultural development.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of a 21-kilometre Suleja - Abuchi - Izom double coated surface dress rural road yesterday, said incessant bandits' attack and kidnapping across the state saddened him

He said the administration was making a concerted effort to halt the trend, saying that the havoc wreaked on the helpless communities across the state had hampered agricultural activities in them.

"I am deeply saddened by acts of kidnappings and banditry in some areas of the state which are hindering economic activities. We are making concerted effort with security agencies to ensure that every one can go about their daily routine safely," he said.

The governor, however, appreciated security agencies for their sacrifice in securing the state, adding that his government will continue to strengthen the local vigilantes.

On development, he said six rural double coated surface dress road projects, spanning a total of 235 kilometres across the three senatorial districts of the state, had been completed.

