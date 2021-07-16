Kenya: Jubilee's Joseph Githinji Wins Muguga Ward By-Election

16 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Jubilee Party candidate Joseph Mung'ara Githinji has won the Muguga Ward by-election conducted on Thursday.

Githinji defeated Peter Thumbi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party with a small margin of 27 votes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said Jubilee's Githinji garnered 4,089 votes against UDA's Thumbi who got 4,062.

The results were announced on Friday morning after night-long vote tallying.

UDA which is a break-away of the ruling Jubilee Party is led by his Deputy William Ruto who is positioning himself for the 2022 presidential election to succeed his boss with whom they fell out.

Ahead of the Friday morning announcement, UDA had declared victory in the Muguga Ward by-election with celebratory statements by its leaders and agents to their supporters.

In the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election, IEBC suspended vote tallying on Friday morning following protests by Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama who claimed the vote had been rigged in favour of his UDA competitor John Wanjiku.

By the time of suspension, UDA was leading with only one station to go.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X