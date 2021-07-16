Nigeria: At Last, d'Tigers' Kits for Tokyo Olympics Released From Apapa Port

16 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's senior men and women's basketball teams due to depart from Tokyo Japan on Monday from their training base in USA have been saved the embarrassment of competing at the Olympic Games with old kits.

After several months that sportswear and equipment donated to the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) by its China-based sponsors arrived Apapa port in Lagos, the items have finally been cleared and now in custody of officials of the federation.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare's intervention secured the release of the basketball kits to the NBBF from Apapa wharf.

Dare had taken the matter to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and as well as the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, asking for waiver to clear the items meant for athletes on national duties.

It was understood that delay in documentation to get the waiver by NBBF officials kept the items at the port.

The Caretaker Chairman of the NBBF, Musa Kida, confirmed the release of the items late yesterday.

He thanked the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali for making the release of the kits possible.

It was not the first time that kits and equipment donated to cash strapped national sports federations get stuck at the ports.

Back in 2016, Team Nigeria athletes to the Rio Olympiad only received their kits for the Games on Day 13 after most of them had finished their events.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X