Zimbabwe: Yakontent, First Mutual Partner in Yako Story Initiative

16 July 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Pan African multimedia content portal- Yakontent has partnered First Mutual Holdings in an initiative meant to shine spotlight on Africa's unknown and raw talent dubbed -Yako Story.

The initiative is a vehicle for nurturing, promoting, showcasing and advancing African talent, while developing skills and creating employment opportunities among the Youth and Women.

The Yako Story Initiative covers the following categories: Education, Music, Sports, Business, Climate Change, STEM, Health, Arts & Culture just to mention a few.

In a statement, Yakontent highlighted that, "There are so many talented young Africans who are yet to be discovered, uncovered, unearthed and nurtured.Our beliefs and guiding principles are based on finding and showcasing the diamond in the rough,"

The Yako Story Initiative therefore is a collaborative undertaking which provides a unique opportunity to deliberately market, expose, promote and showcase these diamonds which would never have been discovered otherwise."

The first Yako Story is about Shihan Samson Muripo, a two-time World Karate Champion arguably the most decorated Zimbabwean Athlete, who went beyond his very humble beginnings to become the first black World Karate Champion.

This is a story of Hope, Possibility, Self-Belief, Mastery, Discipline, Determination, Perseverance and Hard work.

The Shihan Samson Muripo Yako Story inspires the Zimbabwean and African Youth from all walks of life that it is possible to Go Beyond one's barriers and achieve greatness regardless of where one starts off in life.

The initiative is a timely intervention at a time many with raw talents across the country and the continents are finding it hard to get noticed and support owing to the effects of the COVID-19 that have affected many livelihoods.

The 4 part mini-docuseries will be available at www.yakontent.co.com/home. Yakontent, and its partner, First Mutual Holdings Limited (FMHL), will be sharing updates on their Facebook and Twitter handles.

