Kenya Lionesses Play Hosts Rwanda in Semis

16 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Kanyi

Kigali — Kenya Lionesses play home team Rwanda in the second semi-final match of the 2021 AfroBasket Women's Zone Five qualifiers at Kigali Arena from 7pm on Friday.

Egypt will play South Sudan in the first semi-final match from 4pm.

Lying third in the tournament after three explosive preliminary matches that tipped off on Monday, Kenya Lionesses, who have four points, come up against a Rwanda side thirsty for victory.

Having lost 77-45 to Rwanda on Monday, Kenya Lionesses coach George Mayienga has said his team will adjust appropriately.

"We are meeting Rwanda for the second time and that is an advantage for us because we know their game. We have seen them play other teams and we will adjust accordingly," Mayienga said of his team which trailed Rwanda 23 -18, 10-12, 25-2 and 19-13 in the opener.

On Wednesday, Kenya Lionesses lost 107-106 to Egypt.

The Lionesses went on the offensive, pushing the Egyptians before surging ahead with a 21-point lead in the first quarter, the scores standing at 32-11. Although playing defensively, Kenya Lionesses widened the lead to 25 points, scoring 30-34 by the halftime buzzer. In the third quarter, Egypt had reduced the gap to 12 points, and everything pointed to victory for Egypt.

The young Kenyan team is taking part in a competitive tournament for the first time since its formation due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 12-member team camped at the Nyayo National Stadium for two months under coach Mayienga and his assistant Mike Opel.

"We started off well but somewhere along the way, we started making hurried shots and bad passes. We could not execute our strategy the way we had planned, and we gave up a lot of second shots," team captain Rose Ouma said.

On Tuesday, Egypt beat Rwanda 71-59 in a match attended by President Paul Kagame. Egypt trailed Rwanda in the first and the second quarters where they posted 24-16 and 15-13 but made a strong comeback thereafter.

Fixtures

Egypt v South Sudan 4pm

Kenya v Rwanda 7pm

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X