Namibia: Briton Bailed Out After Appeal Win

A BAIL deposit of N$500 000 paid at the Windhoek High Court yesterday secured freedom for British millionaire businessman Harvey Boulter - four and a half months after his arrest on a murder charge following a fatal shooting at his Outjo district farm.

Boulter's bail was paid after judge Claudia Claasen upheld his appeal against a ruling in which Outjo magistrate Immanuel Udjombala on 11 May turned down an application by Boulter to be released on bail.

The judge granted Boulter bail in an amount of N$500 000, on condition that he should stay at a fixed address in Windhoek following his release, report to the police in Windhoek every Wednesday, and may not leave the Windhoek district without the permission of the police officer in charge of the investigation of his case.

Claasen further ordered that Boulter's passport should be kept by the police and that he may not apply for new travel documents to be issued to him before his trial has been concluded.

Boulter (51) was charged with murder after a shooting incident in which the manager of his Outjo district game farm, Gerhard van Wyk (54), was fatally injured on 27 February.

During his bail hearing in the Outjo Magistrate's Court in May, Boulter told the court he has been a permanent resident of Namibia since 2017 and that he has invested more than N$150 million in the country.

He said his investments in Namibia include the farm Kaross, where the shooting incident took place, and another farm, and that he has some 40 people in his employment in Namibia.

Boulter also told the court he is running an international business involved in supplying encrypted communications technology to the governments and military partners in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

At Kaross, situated between Kamanjab and Etosha National Park, he is involved in breeding game species like sable antelope and black-faced impala, Boulter testified.

He told the court the shooting happened after an altercation during a lamb spit braai at his farm. He said he felt he was under attack from Van Wyk and Van Wyk's son before a shot went off when Van Wyk grabbed a pistol which he was holding against his chest.

The court also heard that Van Wyk's wife told the police she had seen Boulter slapping her son, who is also employed by the Brit, moments before the shooting. She further told the police Boulter had pointed the firearm at Van Wyk's head, and that Van Wyk pushed the gun away before a shot went off.

Van Wyk was shot in the abdomen. He died while being transported to a hospital.

Boulter was also injured during the incident, when he was shot through his left hand.

Since his arrest he has not been held in custody in police cells, but has been accommodated at private clinics in Windhoek.

Boulter has to appear in court at Outjo again on 17 September.

Defence lawyers Sisa Namandje and Kadhila Amoomo represented him in his appeal. The state was represented by Taodago Gaweseb.