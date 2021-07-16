Kenya: Malkia Strikers Libero Too Hot to Handle Here

16 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Kurume — Malkia Strikers libero Aggripina Kundu survived a barrage of missile attacks from a cocktail of coaches at the national women's volleyball team training session here on Tuesday.

A team of six Brazilian tacticians seconded to the Kenyan team by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), along with legendary Kenyan coach Paul Bitok, were testing her acumen in service reception.

And she emerged unscathed, her experience clearly showing and offering hope for Malkia Strikers ahead of their opening Olympic Games match against hosts Japan in Tokyo on Sunday, July 25.

The 28-year-old Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Club star says gym sessions and a bit of weights have played in Malkia Strikers' favour.

"We did a lot of gym work to strengthen our upper and lower body and this has made the team strong, and our opponents will certainly feel the heat," says Kundu who made her Malkia Strikers debut at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

She loves ugali and managu, and was pleasantly surprised when the Kenyan staple of ugali was made available at the team hotel here.

"I'm very happy to find ugali here... I feel at home... it could have been war if I didn't find ugali here!"

The 65-kilogramme libero is full of praise for the pool of Brazilian coaches seconded to Malkia Strikers.

"They have helped us a lot, especially in gym work because we used to train in the gym randomly, but they have come up with a great, specific gym programme."

Kundu is confident of a great show against hosts Japan on July 25: "There are no fans in the stadiums and so when we play against Japan in our opening match, we will be on the same footing and I'm sure we shall show them dust!"

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X