Namibia: Conspiracies Clot Omaheke's Vaccination Campaign

A WAVE of misinformation and disinformation on Covid-19 vaccines has disrupted the government's efforts to fully roll out vaccination campaigns in the Omaheke region.

This is despite the fact that the region is currently buckling under Covid-19 deaths, while a large number of the deceased have not been fully vaccinated.

A total of 132 784 Namibians have been vaccinated. Of that, around 5 449 people from the region have received a first dose of either the Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine.

This according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

According to this, the region contributes a mere 4% to the country's total.

The figures for those who have been administered a second vaccine dose are even lower, with only 1 171.

This means only 6 620 people in the region have received either a first dose or both doses.

For a region with a total population of around 70 000 people, these figures are a drop in the ocean.

Aptly put, this marks 9,4% of the total Omaheke population.

On average, the region administers between 20 and 25 new doses of vaccines for first-time takers per day, and more or less the same figures for those seeking second doses.

This is far below doses administered in regions such as Erongo, which stands around 160 doses, and Otjozondjupa with 90 first doses per day.

As it stands, the Omaheke region ranks third lowest in terms of total vaccination of residents.

Only the Kavango West and Zambezi regions - in descending order - rank lower than Omaheke.

Many unproven theories on perceived dangers associated with vaccination appear to have swayed efforts to reach high vaccination figures in the region.

Authorities in the region are concerned that several anti-vaccination theories flooding the region may see people turning their backs on the campaign.

Among popular theories against vaccination are that all those vaccinated would die in two years, and that the vaccines have a magnetic effect on the body, which could turn fatal in the long run.

The health ministry has on several occasions rebuffed these theories, but some people choose to rely on their own versions of the truth.

This state of affairs has been a source of concern for regional governor Pio Nganate.

He told The Namibian that such theories discourage gallant efforts from healthcare and other frontline workers who have been battling the pandemic relentlessly.

"Our health professionals are already overwhelmed with cases, but have been doing their best under the circumstances. Some of them have even paid dearly with their lives as ultimate sacrifices. To have such a wave of disinformation is a slap in the face of those working hard to save lives," he says.

Ignatius Kariseb, chairperson of the Omaheke Regional Council, says he was shocked to learn that some people have resorted to using ivermectin as a cure or treatment for Covid-19, despite the government's advice to the contrary.

"This is very disturbing. The problem I have with people opting for things that are not prescribed, such as ivermectin, is that no one hears of the disadvantages of these methods.

"It is therefore best to avoid these so-called remedies and stick with what is recommended," he says.