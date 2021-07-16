Namibia: Sardarov Accused of Evicting 30 From Dordabis Farm

RUSSIAN billionaire Rashid Sardarov is accused of evicting about 30 people from a farm near Dordabis, leaving several families out in the cold near a public road.

The people lived on farm Tsatsachas, 20 km outside Dordabis.

The farm borders 10 farms occupied by Sardarov.

The Russian has since 2013 bought some of these farms for more than N$200 million.

Farm Tsatsachas, one of the farms leased by Sardarov, has been occupied by landless people who were previously evicted from a government farm.

Sardarov's lawyer, Sisa Namandje, this week defended the decision to evict the farmers, saying they were occupying the farm illegally.

Namandje initially dispatched eviction orders in November last year, but the group declined to move since they had nowhere else to go.

The eviction order was enforced on Tuesday this week.

This forced the group of 30 to sleep at temporary structures near the road between Windhoek and Dordabis.

The Namibian visited the area and found the families huddling around a fire, with their belongings scattered all around them.

Fransisca Uises (60) says she has lived on the farm for close to two years.

But life changed when the owners of the farm cut off their water supply in an apparent attempt to force them to leave.

"The problem started on 6 May when they decided to close the water so that we could leave the place. Since then we have been fetching water from Stinkwater, which I'm not sure is healthy for human consumption as it is salty," Uises says.

She says they are left destitute by the government, and is saddened by the fact that there is a two-month-old infant and other children among them, requiring special care - especially in winter.

"We are requesting the Namibian government to give us a place to stay, somewhere we can live with our animals, and a place that has water," she says.

Walter Haseb, Khomanin headman and special adviser to the chief's council, says he gave instructions that "our people will not move until we are consulted and told under what conditions people will be moved and where to, before we agree that they should move".

He is pleading with the government to find a permanent solution to the homeless people who have been moving from one farm to the other.

"People should stop making decisions without us. We need to be taken into consideration as traditional leaders of our people so that we can take responsibility for whatever actions are taken by the government," Haseb says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sardarov's farm manager, Johan Kotze, referred questions to Namandje, who sent The Namibian a letter he sent to One Africa on the publication of a similar story.

In the letter, Namandje said the "members of the community took the law into their hands and they had been unlawfully occupying farm Tsatsachas No.28 for more than a year".

Namandje denied suggestions that the families were kicked off the farm.

This is not the first time this group of people is evicted.

They were removed from farm Doringboom, a government farm, in 2018.

Walter Keinub (53) says he was affected by that eviction.

"For over four months we were in the corridor of that farm and had lost a lot of our animals in the process," he says.

Keinub says the different families then went to their traditional authorities to plead for a place to stay.

He says it is disheartening that they cannot farm without the fear of eviction.

"I stay with my nine children, wife and grandchildren, and being the head of my home and not having any idea of where we are going to sleep or where we will find water to drink, is heartbreaking," he says.

Keinub says the group is currently camping in corridors.