Namibia: South Africa Violence a Wake-Up Call for Namibia

editorial

PRESIDENT HAGE GEINGOB hit the nail on the head in stating that the underlying factors which led to violence and looting in South Africa are rife in Namibia too.

The president is also correct that poverty and hunger have caused pent-up frustrations among the majority of the population.

Such frustrations can easily be hijacked by self-serving leaders to incite the type of protests that brought much of 'big brother' South Africa to a standstill amid the deaths of civilians and destruction of private and public property.

But we believe the president may be overly optimistic in thinking that Namibians may not engage in rioting, because we are a "peaceful country, and democracy", with its "open door", fosters dialogue.

While it does not seem obvious that Namibia has a Jacob Zuma to incite mindless violence and destruction, it is important to bear in mind that looting can flare up from unexpected quarters.

Over the past two decades, the unstoppable disorderly land occupation that has manifested itself as the eyesore of shack dwellings countrywide is ample proof of people defying laws easily.

Not even the authorities in Windhoek with their relatively efficient City Police have managed to slow sprawling 'informal settlements'.

If anything, Namibia had some warning of what's happening in South Africa when the City Police clashed with people allocating land to themselves.

We can only hope the masses will not be easily misled.

Nonetheless, our leaders should be spurred to action by the turmoil in South Africa, where more than 70 people have been killed in three days.

Most Namibians will not buy excuses that Covid-19, the drought, and factors external to the country are responsible for the massive decline in their living standards.

Simonis Storm's analysis of an 8% drop in the economy since 2016 will help us appreciate that the way Namibia has been governed has contributed to poverty and declining health services.

Unam-based economist Roman Grynberg calculates that people's living standards will have dropped by 20% in seven years by next year.

That's ominous.

The government has wasted public money on white elephants - a fuel-storage depot (N$7 billion), the Neckartal Dam (N$5,7 billion), Tipeeg (N$15 billion), and the list goes on.

Even when road projects were undertaken at a cost of billions, the underlying motive was to line the pockets of a few.

It is difficult not to suspect that a Cabinet decision to push ahead with a desalination plant is more about benefiting the politically connected than the country.

The government has ignored what experts believe is a cheaper and quicker option to develop underground water sources in the Ohangwena and Kavango regions, which would help promote food security. Once again, consumers will foot the bill for pet projects.

Meanwhile, education, health and creating a better environment for job creation get scant attention.

Little is being invested in expanding internet connectivity and making it cheaper to facilitate affordable trade for entrepreneurs and small to medium businesses.

The government is sticking to regulations that stifle new enterprises, despite urging companies to invest and create jobs.

Instead of coming up with enabling policies that would help Namibians set up productive businesses, the government is pushing ahead with its so-called Neeeb black empowerment plans, which anyone can see are aimed at getting the ruling elites and their connections a slice of existing but dwindling white-owned businesses.

The government continues to give away public resources to a few individuals for free, through fisheries, mining, land resettlement and state tenders.

Unless you drastically change course, Mr President and Swapo, you will be culpable of creating conditions for chaos similar to that in South Africa, factors you rightly conclude make desperate people susceptible to being used.

We have ignored similar events in Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.

We are now being warned a second time by the events in South Africa.

Do not fiddle while South Africa burns.