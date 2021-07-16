Namibia: Contractor Accused of Looting Stina Wu's Building Site

A 36-YEAR-OLD man made a first appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of theft of building materials worth N$1,4 million from a construction site of a mall at Divundu in Kavango East region.

Divundu settlement is 200km east of Rundu on the TransCaprivi Highway.

According to court records, between February and March this year Marthinus du Toit stole construction material and equipment from the site of the N$42 million Helmsman Group shopping mall belonging to Chinese businesswoman Stina Wu, where he worked as a site contractor.

He was arrested last Thursday and was transferred to Rundu for a court appearance. The items include truckloads of cement valued at N$350 000, 10 loads of concrete stones worth N$233 450, 5 000 super bricks worth N$500 000, 130 steel mesh wire worth N$275 253, 10 angle irons worth N$283 235.

These items, some of which were recovered, were allegedly sold to villagers around Divundu. Among the items recovered were a load of sand found at Bagani Combined School and another at Andara shopping centre.

A concrete mixer was also allegedly found at the house of the former councilor of Mukwe constituency John Thighuru.

Thighuru told The Namibian there was nothing at his house and denied that he had anything to do with the stolen items.

"There is nothing at my house. I was not home, but I was informed that the police visited my house. They said that they will come back. I am still waiting for them," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is further alleged that the accused used earth-moving equipment from the construction site to construct a gravel road to Ndhovu lodges south of the Mukwe constituency.

One of Ndhovu Lodge's partners, Ralph Speh, confirmed hiring Du Toit to construct a 300-metre gravel road in preparation for the flood season.

"I was introduced to Marthinus (du Toit) and he said he was renting the machine and I paid for the services. I don't know if the machines were stolen. The police were also here already and I told them the same thing," said Speh.

Du Toit was represented by Bernhard Tjatjara of Bernhard Tjatjara and Co Incorporated law firm at Rundu. He appeared before magistrate Sonja Samupofu who postponed the matter to 7 October 2021 for further investigations. Du Toit was granted bail of N$20 000 and ordered to surrender his passport to the police.