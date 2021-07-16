Namibia: Contractor Accused of Looting Stina Wu's Building Site

16 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A 36-YEAR-OLD man made a first appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of theft of building materials worth N$1,4 million from a construction site of a mall at Divundu in Kavango East region.

Divundu settlement is 200km east of Rundu on the TransCaprivi Highway.

According to court records, between February and March this year Marthinus du Toit stole construction material and equipment from the site of the N$42 million Helmsman Group shopping mall belonging to Chinese businesswoman Stina Wu, where he worked as a site contractor.

He was arrested last Thursday and was transferred to Rundu for a court appearance. The items include truckloads of cement valued at N$350 000, 10 loads of concrete stones worth N$233 450, 5 000 super bricks worth N$500 000, 130 steel mesh wire worth N$275 253, 10 angle irons worth N$283 235.

These items, some of which were recovered, were allegedly sold to villagers around Divundu. Among the items recovered were a load of sand found at Bagani Combined School and another at Andara shopping centre.

A concrete mixer was also allegedly found at the house of the former councilor of Mukwe constituency John Thighuru.

Thighuru told The Namibian there was nothing at his house and denied that he had anything to do with the stolen items.

"There is nothing at my house. I was not home, but I was informed that the police visited my house. They said that they will come back. I am still waiting for them," he said.

It is further alleged that the accused used earth-moving equipment from the construction site to construct a gravel road to Ndhovu lodges south of the Mukwe constituency.

One of Ndhovu Lodge's partners, Ralph Speh, confirmed hiring Du Toit to construct a 300-metre gravel road in preparation for the flood season.

"I was introduced to Marthinus (du Toit) and he said he was renting the machine and I paid for the services. I don't know if the machines were stolen. The police were also here already and I told them the same thing," said Speh.

Du Toit was represented by Bernhard Tjatjara of Bernhard Tjatjara and Co Incorporated law firm at Rundu. He appeared before magistrate Sonja Samupofu who postponed the matter to 7 October 2021 for further investigations. Du Toit was granted bail of N$20 000 and ordered to surrender his passport to the police.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X