Namibia: Disinformation Dogs 'Breakthrough' Cases and the Sinopharm Vaccine

Since early May the African island nation of Seychelles has featured in Covid-19 anti-vaccine propaganda as infections skyrocketed, while at the same time the country enjoyed the distinction of being the most vaccinated population in the world.

Since then the Seychelles situation has been repeatedly pointed to by disinformation peddlers and vaccine sceptics as demonstrating that vaccines - especially the Sinopharm vaccine - were useless.

Some were even pushing the falsehood that vaccines were driving up infections.

Part of these narratives is the thread that Chinese vaccines are of poor quality and could even be poisonous.

These narratives have also appeared in Namibian social media feeds, and especially on WhatsApp groups, with some sentiments ranging from hesitancy to outright rejection of Covid-19 vaccines.

To illustrate, one such sentiment recently expressed in a WhatsApp group states: "Seychelles is an example of most of the citizens being vaccinated, yet Covid infections increased. There are just way too many things that make no sense, and to be honest, too many of my ancestors died believing things they shouldn't have. If I die from Covid, so be it, but at least I won't expose myself to something I don't trust."

WHAT HAPPENED?

Seychelles has been administering the same vaccines as Namibia - Sinopharm and Covishield (AstraZeneca) - since January this year.

By 5 July, over 69% of the population had been fully vaccinated, and over 72% had received at least one dose of the vaccines.

The majority of people had been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

According to reports quoting Seychelles health authorities in May, the vast majority of new infections were among unvaccinated people.

But some fully vaccinated inhabitants were also infected.

By early July, six fully vaccinated people had died as a result of the latest wave of infections - five had been vaccinated with the Covishield vaccine, and one had had the Sinopharm vaccine.

Despite the fact that infections had gone up, hospitalisations and deaths had not.

On 10 May, during the daily World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 briefing, Dr Kate O'Brien, director of the Department of Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals at the WHO, said the situation was "complicated", and added that "the vaccines are highly efficacious against severe cases and deaths".

O'Brien went on to say: "Most of the cases that have occurred are mild cases. However, what is also important is that a substantial fraction of the population has been vaccinated, but as we know, the Sinopharm vaccine really requires two doses, and some of the cases that are being reported are occurring either soon after a single dose or soon after a second dose, or between a first and second dose.

"So, in general, I think when we see cases continuing to occur in the setting of vaccines it really does require a very detailed assessment of what the situation is - first of all, what the strains are circulating in the country, and secondly, when the cases occur relative to when somebody received doses.

"Thirdly, what the severity of the cases are, and only by doing that kind of evaluation can we make an assessment of whether or not these are vaccine failures or whether it is more about the kinds of cases that are occurring - the milder cases - and then the timing of the cases relative to when individuals received doses."

She concluded: "That evaluation is ongoing, and we are supporting the country and engaging with the country to understand the situation."

As of 14 July, the WHO has yet to publicly express itself on what has happened in Seychelles following the "ongoing" evaluation.

UNDERSTANDING 'BREAKTHROUGHS'

On 14 July, the WHO published a feature on vaccine effectiveness on its website.

The feature states of 'breakthrough' infections: "Vaccines can stop most people from getting sick with Covid-19, but not everyone.

"Even after someone takes all of the recommended doses and waits a few weeks for immunity to build up, there is still a chance that they can get infected.

"Vaccines do not provide full (100%) protection, so 'breakthrough infections' - where people get the virus, despite having been fully vaccinated - will occur.

"If vaccinated people do get sick, they are likely to have milder symptoms. In general it is very rare for someone vaccinated to experience severe illness or die."

- Frederico Links is the editor of Namibia Fact Check, which is a project of the Institute for Public Policy Research. Namibia Fact Check can be viewed at www.namibiafactcheck.org.na.