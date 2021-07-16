Kenya: Uhuru Condemns Killing of Environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry

16 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Pscu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of Kenyan environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry and ordered security agencies to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Ms Stuchburry, renowned for her relentless efforts to conserve Kiambu forest, was shot dead by unknown people on Thursday afternoon at her home.

In his message of condolence to her family and friends, President Kenyatta said his administration greatly appreciates the contribution of Ms Stuchburry in conserving the environment.

"It is very sad, unfortunate and regrettable that bad people have senselessly taken away the life of Joanna Stuchburry in such a senseless manner.

"For the longest time, Joanna has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment," the President mourned.

The Head of State promised government action to track down and apprehend killers of Ms Stuchburry terming them cowardly enemies of the Kenyan nation.

"My government will pursue and apprehend the criminals behind the killing of Joanna. We will not allow few misguided individuals to continue shedding blood of innocent people working hard to make Kenya a better place for all of us. Those are cowardly enemies of our country," President Kenyatta said.

