Namibia: Kunene to Intensify Vaccinations

OVER the next few weeks the Kunene region will be intensifying its vaccine roll-out to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Kunene governor Marius Sheya yesterday announced this during his state of the region address at Opuwo.

"A total number of 9 003 people out of 91 000 inhabitants in the Kunene region have been vaccinated, translating to 9%, which is way below our 70% vaccination target," he said.

As of 12 July, the region has tested 13 492 people for Covid-19, of which 2 653 were positive.

Some 2 408 inhabitants recovered and 52 died due to Covid-19 during this time.

Currently 87, cases are active.

"Vaccines provide countless benefits, even from the first dose. Some of the benefits include lowering the chances of you getting and spreading the virus, slashing the chances of you getting seriously ill if you contract the virus, and thus reduces hospitalisation and death," Sheya said.

He called on all residents of the Kunene region to get vaccinated.

"This period will be recorded in our history as a period that not only tested our resolve, but also as a pandemic that has pulled us back and nullified the significant development progress we have made as it has caused unimaginable damage to our economic and social structures, compelling us to reprioritise and redirect resources to curb the spread of the virus," Sheya said.

He commended and thanked healthcare workers for their "selfless and noble efforts".

Sheya said the government is relentlessly trying to strike a balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods.

"The prompt response by the government has enabled us to keep the scourge of the virus at bay. And as we are seeing the effects of the third wave wreaking havoc in our societies, we are confident this prompt action will soon bring calm and peace back into our homes and communities," he said.