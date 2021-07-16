Namibia: Covid-19 Takes Two More Sporting Greats

Two more Namibian sporting greats, Dee Thakur and Adri Basson passed away this week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thakur played a major role in cricket development in Namibia over the past two decades.

He first played for TransNamib Cricket Club in the Nineties, and then was one of the co-founders when the club changed its name to the Centre for Cricket Development Tigers in 2001. Thakur took over the role of player-coach at CCD Tigers and later also started his own cricket academy.

Thakur was later employed as a development officer by Cricket Namibia and travelled to numerous outlying towns and schools to conduct coaching courses.

He worked his way up through the ranks and was later appointed national coach of Namibia's senior men's team.

Under Thakur's guidance, Namibia's performances improved considerably and in 2017 they reached the final of Cricket South Africa's Provincial One Day Challenge Cup for the first time, before losing by seven wickets to Northerns.

The following year Namibia also reached the final of the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup, before losing by an innings and 25-runs to Kwazulu Natal.

After the arrival of Pierre de Bruyn as national coach, Thakur was appointed as Cricket Namibia's high performance manager as well as their coaching education coordinator, and presented numerous coaching courses to aspirant coaches throughout Namibia.

The CEO of Cricket Namibia Johan Muller said his passing was a big loss for Namibian cricket.

"Dee was one of Cricket Namibia's true stalwarts. He played a huge role in the development of cricket in Namibia, and it was humbling to see all the messages on social media and what he meant to all these people," he said.

"Dee had a significant role to play in the lives and development of countless players and coaches. Our condolences are with his wife and children. We wish God's hand and calmness over them in this time," he added.

Several other members of Namibia's cricketing fraternity paid their respects to Thakur.

"Dee Thakur: Friend of many, enemy of none," said Cricket Namibia president Dr Rudie van Vuuren.

"Dee was a kind, friendly, generous and lovely person. He certainly left a legacy in Namibian cricket," said long-time cricket administrator Laurie Pieters.

"What a wonderful and gentle friend to lose. It was privilege to do life together," said Cricket Namibia executive member Daneel van der Walt.

"Heaven has gained another angel," said another CN excom member Helga Volschenk.

One of Namibia's greatest and most versatile sportsmen Adri Basson passed away earlier this week.

A former Junior Springbok rugby player, Basson arrived in the then-South West Africa in 1964 and went on to captain the SWA rugby team as well as Wanderers.

Besides rugby he was also a brilliant tennis and golf player and went on to represent SWA and win numerous titles in both codes.

After Namibia's independence he made his mark in golf administration and played a major role in organising the MTC Namibian PGA tournament that saw several of southern Africa's leading professional golfers competing in Namibia.