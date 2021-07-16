Namibia: Okahandja Council Pays N$2m Debt With 54 Plots

THE Okahandja municipality last month approved an out-of-court agreement to compensate a former councillor-turned-property developer with 54 erven for a debt of about N$2 million.

The alleged debt emanates from an agreement between former councillor Andries Bezuidenhout, who wanted to recover an initial amount of about N$900 000 he used to service about 10 plots on behalf of the municipality.

The town's acting chief executive officer, George Mwazi, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development earlier this month seeking ministerial approval to dish out the plots to Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout served as councillor of Okahandja between 2010 and 2015 in the council, which was widely accused of dubiously allocating land to themselves, politicians and their friends.

As a result, former minister of urban and rural development Sophia Shaningwa imposed a five-year moratorium on the sale of land at Okahandja.

Bezuidenhout was allocated nine unserviced plots during his time as councillor.

As part of the agreement between himself and the municipality at the time, Bezuidenhout was further given the responsibility to service 11 plots on behalf of the municipality.

After completing the servicing of the said plots and subsequently developing the ones in his name, The Namibian has been informed that the former councillor started asking compensation for money used to service the 11 plots on behalf of the municipality.

A former councillor says that around 2018 and 2019, Bezuidenhout asked that the municipality allocate him 30 plots in exchange for the money he used to service the land.

This request was rejected, the councillor says.

"He then decided to go to court after we rejected his proposal. The matter was never concluded because we were removed," the councillor says.

The new councillors under the stewardship of mayor Natasha Brinkman have decided to now reach an out-of-court settlement agreement with Bezuidenhout to allocate him 43 new, unserviced plots.

According to Mwazi's letter, an agreement was also reached to transfer the 11 plots Bezuidenhout was given the responsibility to service into his name.

This takes the total number of plots to be allocated to the former councillor to 54.

"The municipality has acknowledged being indebted to the plaintiff [Bezuidenhout] in the amount of N$935 935 being the correct rates applied by the municipality in alienating nine plots to the plaintiff in terms of deed of sale over erf 674 Extension 1. And for 11 plots serviced by the plaintiff on its own costs for the benefit of the municipality," Mwazi's letter reads.

The 11 plots which have already been serviced by Bezuidenhout are now valued at a combined amount of N$464 860, Mwazi said.

The additional 43 plots to be allocated as payment of the N$2 million debt are valued at a combined amount of N$935 931.

Brinkman this week refused to comment on the council's decision to allocate the 54 plots to Bezuidenhout.

She said: "This is a confidential matter. I prefer not to talk about it until the minister has responded."

When contacted for comment, Mwazi also refused to divulge information.

OBJECTION

The decision to repay Bezuidenhout's N$2 million debt with 54 plots is, however, being challenged by residents of the town who are alleging that some officials have colluded with the property developer to irregularly approve the allocation.

Okahandja community activist Johannes /Gerub /Gaseb wrote to the urban and rural development ministry this week, demanding that Mwazi's request for ministerial approval be rejected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Debt Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

/Gaseb said the council's decision contravenes local authority laws and could be a clear indication of collusion by some council officials with property developers to fraudulently allocate land.

"It is questionable that the council offered 54 erven for a mere accumulated debt of almost N$2 million. The council could have opted to auction those plots and settled that debt for a fraction of the income generated," he said.

Swapo councillor Beatrix Kotungondo is also opposed to the deal.

She walked out of a meeting on Sunday at which the deal was finalised.

"How is it possible that we decided to give 54 plots to one person?" she asked.

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni could not be reached for comment.

Attempts to get comment from Bezuidenhout proved futile.