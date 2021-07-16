Namibia: Injured Elephant Cow Put Down

The Namibian
MEAT FEAST ... An elephant cow that was injured after one of its leg was mysteriously broken has been put down by environment ministry officials.
16 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

An elephant cow with a broken leg was put down by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism near the settlement of Fransfontein on Tuesday.

According to ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, it was initially thought that the animal had been shot and injured, but after assessment it was clear it had a broken leg.

Muyunda says the animal's meat was given to the Swartbooi Traditional Authority to distribute among the community in the area.

Rachel Uwukhaes from !Ganeb Pos says the elephant cow arrived at her livestock kraal late at night.

"We heard sounds and that's when the livestock herder informed us [of the elephant]," she says.

Uwukhaes says she and her boyfriend subsequently went to the kraal and saw the elephant cow lying down near the kraal's fence.

"We thought it may be injured, and that's why it was lying down," she says.

Uwukhaes says elephants pass by her homestead frequently.

She says they removed the fence of the kraal so that the animal could get up.

Lisothe /Uises, another resident, says she alerted people to make their children aware of the animal's presence.

Some children are at home on holiday as schools have closed due to the country's surging third Covid-19 wave.

About 80 people gathered in the area where the elephant cow was lying, residents say.

Cornelius Bowe, vice captain of the Swartbooi Traditional Authority, said the animal's meat was distributed among more than 400 people at Fransfontein and surrounding areas.

"The distribution went smoothly," he said.

Bowe thanked law-enforcement officials, the distribution team and those who slaughtered the elephant cow.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X