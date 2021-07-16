Nigeria: Electoral Act - Only 50% of Polling Units Covered By 2G/3G Network - NCC

16 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that only 50.3 per cent of the 19,0000 polling units in the country are covered by 2G and 3G network.

The Director of Technical Services of the Commission, Obale Maska, made the disclosure during the continuation of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill consideration by the House of Representatives on Friday.

While saying the remaining 49.7 per cent is without network coverage, he added that only 3G network can adequately transmit the results.

The lawmakers had summoned the commission and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain the possibility of e-transmission of election results across the country, following the exchange of blows by the lawmakers regarding the Deputy Speaker's ruling on the contentious clause.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers just like Thursday are currently engaged in another shouting match while the clauses of the Bill are being considered.

As at the time of filing this report, all effort by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, who presided over the session, to calm them down, was futile.

