South Africa: Western Cape Government On Deployment of SANDF in the Western Cape

press release

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre has been informed that the South African National Defence Force will be deploying a company of soldiers in the Western Cape today as part of the national deployment of soldiers gazetted earlier this week. The SANDF is deploying in support of the South African Police Service and their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the country.

Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde said: "I welcome this proactive step, which we believe is necessary given the unrest seen in some parts of the country. It is important that the SAPS get as much support as possible during this unprecedented time so that they can respond quickly to incidents and maintain the calm that we have seen to date. This is not a cause for concern and shows proactivity in the response. I have complete faith in the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Patekile, who is in command, and will continue to liaise closely with him and other stakeholders so that we keep the Western Cape safe."

The Provincial Minister of Community Safety, Adv. Albert Fritz added: "As of our latest report, there have been no incidents of looting or public violence across the Western Cape, and I am glad that there is thorough planning and proactive steps being taken by the SAPS and their partners to ensure this stays the case. I encourage our residents to remain calm, to reject violence and to respect the rule of law. If you do have any information that relates to potential criminal activity, please report it directly to the SAPS."

The following regional numbers can be called in the event of an emergency:

City of Cape Town - 107 or 021 480 7700 and 080 911 4357

Overberg - 028 425 1690

West Coast - 022 433 8700

Garden Route - 044 805 5071

Central Karoo - 023 449 8000

Cape Winelands - 021 886 9244 / 021 887 4446