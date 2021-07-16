South Africa: High Court Orders Police Bosses to Reinstate Security for Fired Cop Jeremy Vearey

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

A protection detail assigned to Jeremy Vearey, the major-general dismissed from the police at the end of May, was withdrawn at the start of this month. The Western Cape High Court has now ordered that police bosses must reverse this.

Fired policeman Jeremy Vearey, who believes his life is in danger and that cops are unfairly targeting him and certain colleagues, has got his security detail back.

On Thursday the high court ordered National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile to assign vetted security - Tactical Response Team members - to Vearey. This was to come into effect on the same day.

It further ordered that when Vearey has to testify in court matters and travel, they will, by prior arrangement, provide him with boosted security.

Whether or not Vearey's attempts to be reinstated in the South African Police Service succeed, these measures will possibly remain in place.

This matter relating to security would be heard further at a date that was yet to be set.

Meanwhile, the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council is set to proceed with a hearing into Vearey's dismissal from the police, which he is trying to overturn, towards the end of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

