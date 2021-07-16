South Africa: Eastern Cape Farmers Counting the Costs After Wildfires Ravage Grazing Land in Dordrecht

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Veld fires have burned at least 5,000 hectares of grazing land in Dordrecht in the Eastern Cape. Around 15 head of cattle sustained severe burns and had to be put down.

Farmers in Dordrecht, 70km from Komani ( formerly Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape, are left counting the costs of veld fires that destroyed more than 5,000 hectares of grazing land on Monday.

About 15 head of cattle had to be put down after being burned in the blaze which started near the Dordrecht dam.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Clarke's Siding farmer Brett Catherine said Monday's fire was the third fire they have had to extinguish in two weeks. He believes the fires are not started by natural causes.

Snow Hill farm burnt on Monday, with snow which fell Tuesday morning. Photo: Tembile Sgqolana

"The first fire started about a week ago and we managed to extinguish it. Then last Friday, a fire started near town and burnt about 1,000 hectares," he said.

Catherine said although they do live in a high fire risk area, he believes the recent blazes were started by people in town. The ongoing drought in the area makes the area particularly vulnerable to fast-spreading fires....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

