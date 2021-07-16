South Africa: Ramaphosa Admits Authorities Could Have 'Acted Quicker' As He Surveys the Damage in KZN

16 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Three Rooikat armoured vehicles, looking very much like tanks to the untrained eye, rumbled down the road outside the looted Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu on Friday as President Cyril Ramaphosa began his oversight visit in KwaZulu-Natal - a show of force aimed at easing the anxiety of citizens and wary investors as he saw the extent of the damage first-hand.

"We are rolling out our security forces, 25,000 soldiers are now being rolled out, and in a short space of time, we would have flooded the entire [KZN] province and other provinces such as Gauteng," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an informal address to the media at the mall.

The President arrived with a phalanx of protection that included the bulky presidential unit, special units, SANDF and the police.

Ten minutes before his arrival, about 60 cars were queuing at the petrol station adjacent to the mall, volunteer groups were still cleaning the pavement and roads surrounding the shopping centre, and curious residents had made their way out of their homes and started lining the streets.

A senior police officer stepped away from his post to introduce himself to Daily Maverick. "Ma'am, I am sorry to disturb you. Do...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

