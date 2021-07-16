South Africa: Echoes of the 80s - How Today's Unrest Sparked By Factional Battles Can Erupt Into Another Civil War

16 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nhlanhla Cyril Mbatha

The social and economic nature of unrest and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng: Is history repeating itself?

Ramaphosa admits authorities could have 'acted quicker' as he surveys the damage in KZN

Nhlanhla Cyril Mbatha

Nhlanhla Cyril Mbatha holds a PhD in Economics and is the Director of the Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER) at Rhodes University. He conducts research on Environmental and Resouces Management (including research on Land Reform Projects across a number of Africa countries), Education and Skills Development, etc. He was the first Director of the Young African Leaders Inititative (YALI) Regional Leadership Centre (RLC) at Unisa's School of Business Leadership, where he was Professor of Economics. His parents come from villages around Pietermarizburg and was born in Durban, but grew up in Katlehong township in the East Rand region of Gauteng.

While grappling with the global Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa is also going through a sociopolitical and economic nightmare. As President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration tries to work through Covid-19-related health and economic challenges, it is now being fully confronted by the depth of its own internal factional battles. The imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma has given his allies the go-ahead signal for an all-out...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X