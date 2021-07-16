South Africa: Why I Took the Police to Court Over a 48-Year-Old Secret Document

analysis

Declassified UK's chief reporter enters the Kafkaesque world of official secrecy as he tries to uncover the British state's involvement in a notorious terrorist bombing for which no one has been held to account.

It was the evening rush hour in Dublin when three car bombs ripped through the streets of Ireland's capital.

Ninety minutes later, a fourth device exploded in Monaghan, a town near the border with British-controlled Northern Ireland.

Those blasts on 17 May 1974 killed an unborn child and 33 civilians. Nearly 300 people were injured.

This was the deadliest terrorist attack in the bloody history of the Troubles, that long conflict between the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and the British state about which much remains classified nearly half a century later.

No one has ever been charged with the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, but the shadowy Ulster Volunteer Force did eventually claim responsibility.

They are a pro-British "loyalist" paramilitary gang which fought the IRA (and innocent Irish civilians) often in collusion with the UK authorities -- who even lifted a terror ban on the group six days after the blasts.

A subsequent inquiry by former Irish Supreme Court judge Henry Barron concluded: "A number of those...