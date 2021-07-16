South Africa: Why I Took the Police to Court Over a 48-Year-Old Secret Document

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Phil Miller

Declassified UK's chief reporter enters the Kafkaesque world of official secrecy as he tries to uncover the British state's involvement in a notorious terrorist bombing for which no one has been held to account.

It was the evening rush hour in Dublin when three car bombs ripped through the streets of Ireland's capital.

Ninety minutes later, a fourth device exploded in Monaghan, a town near the border with British-controlled Northern Ireland.

Those blasts on 17 May 1974 killed an unborn child and 33 civilians. Nearly 300 people were injured.

This was the deadliest terrorist attack in the bloody history of the Troubles, that long conflict between the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and the British state about which much remains classified nearly half a century later.

No one has ever been charged with the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, but the shadowy Ulster Volunteer Force did eventually claim responsibility.

They are a pro-British "loyalist" paramilitary gang which fought the IRA (and innocent Irish civilians) often in collusion with the UK authorities -- who even lifted a terror ban on the group six days after the blasts.

A subsequent inquiry by former Irish Supreme Court judge Henry Barron concluded: "A number of those...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X