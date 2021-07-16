Malawi: Mpinganjira to Be Wanderers' President

Mighty Wanderers Football Club is now a company and business tycoon, Thom Mpinganjira, will be its president.

This is coming at a time when the club sealed a sponsorship deal with Salima Sugar Company until the rest of the season before a permanent deal of several years is sealed.

Wanderers becomes the third team in the country's top flight league to be run as a company with clear ownership. The other two are Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

Chairperson for Mighty Wanderers Football Club supporters, Mervin Nkunika, said the development will make the super league competitive and colourful.

"We are happy to see Wanderers as a company now. The club now has clear ownership. We have invited zonal chairpersons to make them understand what it actually means for the team to be run as a company so that they, in turn, should go and explain the same to our supporters in various zones.

"Right now, everybody will have trust in the club. People were afraid to associate fully with the club because there was no clear ownership. Mr Thom Mpinganjira will be our president. He is reputable and no one will doubt the operations of the club now," remarked Nkunika.

Commenting on the matter, Mzuzu based Bright Gondwe, said this should have happened a long time ago.

"This is a welcome development but it's long overdue. This should have happened a long time ago. I have personally been wondering why Wanderers was taking so much time to start operating as a company when their rivals Bullets did and forgot about it.

"Those in key positions in this set up should be diligent in the way they carry out their duties and they should be transparent as well," explained Gondwe.