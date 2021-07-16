Malawi: Airtel Malawi Posts K23.1 Profit Amidst Deteriorating Network and Dropped Calls

16 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

If you ever thought erratic network and dropped calls is a sign that Airtel Malawi is struggling financially, you were wrong!

The company is financially stable and comfortable as evidenced by the huge profits it is making out of these erratic network problems and dropped calls such that Airtel Malawi shareholders will soon smile all their way to the bank to redeem their dividends.

At its 22nd Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2021, the shareholders approved a dividend of K23.1 billion profit from which each shareholder will get K2.10 per share in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

Airtel Malawi Company Secretary Hlupekire Chalamba, in a statement dated July 15, 2021, said the dividend will be payable on 31st August, 2021, to shareholders who are registered in the books of the company as at the close of business on July 30, 2021.

"The share register will be closed from 30th July, 2021, to 2nd August, 2021, both dates inclusive and no transfers shall be registered durin that time," said Chalamba in the statement.

Recently, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) executive director, Sylvester Namiwa, asked the Minister of Information Gospel Kazako to engage local telecommunication service providers in a serious discussion over deteriorating services.

Namiwa argued that the companies are robbing Malawians through mediocre service provision.

"Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority [MACRA] should stop shielding the mobile phone operators who are charging exorbitantly for mobile phone calls and data etc. In the same vein, the communications regulator should strictly monitor the quality of services being rendered by such operators, which are mostly substandard," he said.

