Burundi: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Heads to Burundi

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected in Burundi Friday for a two-day State visit.

According to a statement issued by Tanzania's Directorate of Presidential Communications, the trip is in response to an invite from Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

During her stay in the country, President Suluhu will hold talks with her host President Ndayishimiye.

"The President will witness the signing of agreements and then she will speak to the media," the statement said.

The Tanzanian President will also address a business forum comprising entrepreneurs from Tanzania and Burundi to discuss various issues including investment opportunities in the two countries.

In May, President Suluhu jetted into Kenya for a two-day State visit. Before that, she made her first official visit to Uganda in April.

The visits outside the country are a departure from her predecessor, late President John Magufuli, who rarely ventured abroad and was among Africa's least travelled leaders.

Mr Magufuli previously explained that his decision to skip major international meetings and avoid foreign travel was to reduce on unnecessary government spending, but foreign policy observers noted that the isolationist move could negatively impact Tanzania's bilateral ties.