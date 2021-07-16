Uganda: Three UPDF Soldiers, Two Bankers Among 30 Detained As Police Raid Mbale Bars

16 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Yahudu Kitunzi

Police in Mbale City in eastern Uganda have arrested 30 people, including three soldiers and two bankers who were allegedly found drinking in bars contrary to President Museveni's directives announced last month to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The revelers, some of whom were found hiding in toilets and kitchens are accused of flouting the presidential directives banning bars and other "non-essential sectors" from operating in a bid to contain the surging cases of Covid-19.

Officers led by acting Mbale District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Arafat Kato picked the suspects from Smak bar in Busamaga Ward and Volcano City Motel on Kampala road-Namakwekwe at around 11pm on Thursday. The arrest was prompted by a tip off from the area leaders and residents.

WATCH: This is what revellers told Mbale police commander, Arafat Kato when he found them in Smak bar in Busamaga Ward, Mbale City drinking past 11pm#MonitorUpdates

🎥 Yahudu Kitunzi pic.twitter.com/a0cOhXj1on

- Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 16, 2021

Although government is yet to lift restrictions on bars, concerts and other entertainment activities which have been under lockdown since March last year when President Museveni announced measures to contain coronavirus, several bars have reportedly been operating secretly.

Mr Kato said the operation left several bars closed.

Related

"We reiterate that bars are not allowed to operate for now. Police will not hesitate to arrest any person found violating stipulated guidelines,"Mr Kato said.

Police said the suspects who are currently detained at Mbale Central Police station will be charged with doing an act likely to spread an infectious disease, according to Ministry of health guidelines.

The development comes just two days after police and army raided Eltajia club and some bars in Amber Store and arrested about 25 revelers.

Mr Kato said police had intensified their operations after getting information that some bars are operating during daytime.

Following the virus-induced lockdown announced by Mr Museveni last month, there have been several security operations, including raids on bars, strip clubs and lodges in areas like Jinja City, the capital Kampala, among others where scores revelers have been rounded up.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X