Ethiopia Warns of Consequences to Some Agencies' Illegal Acts

Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the government will be forced to stop working with some partners and even expel some of them that have been violating the rule of law in the country and indirectly supporting TPLF terror clique in the name of aid.

Briefing on current affairs in Tigray, Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein said that the government has been, on several occasion, advising these entities to restrain from such destructive acts. Entities especially some agencies of the UN are working against the law, he hinted.

Hence, now it is being forced to reconsider its relation with these bodies if they continue their wrongdoings to the country, he added.

"Things are yet going wrongfully and the government might be forced to evacuate some of them," he noted.

Therefore, every stakeholders that work to provide humanitarian support should undertake their activities respecting the country's rule of law, he underlined.

The recent dramatic resolution adopted by EU to pressure Ethiopia in the name of humanitarian crisis is unacceptable. "We want to express our appreciation for those countries who have openly stood with us and those have preferred to have neutral position."

But, Ethiopia also expressed its position that such resolution is destructive and it would not help to consolidate cooperation, as to Redwan.

As the nation learned from the international experience including its own, the government understood that some humanitarian aid coordinators furnish enemies with gun under guise of providing aid, he capitalized.

Some entities especially some members of the UN remotely disseminating unjustified propaganda than supporting the people who need help in Tigray, according to him.

"It can be said that our country is now facing laborious challenges ever than it had faced in its history."

The international pressure to dominate Ethiopia is still continued escalating minor conflicts fueling by lack of national consensus and the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and geopolitics and untapped resources, according to the State Minister.

Some humanitarian organizations who have been calling for ceasefire are still accusing the government, he said, adding that this forced the government to reconsider the sincerity and reality of their claims.

Some individuals from Brussels, Geneva or New York are still exaggerating shortage of humanitarian access in southern Tigray while an integrated effort is being undertaken in cooperation with stakeholders.

In addition, some EU member countries and officials have been reflecting "too personal and one sided" attitude to disturb, pressure Ethiopia, he indicated.

However, the government have been working with the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, UN human rights commission and none of them were raised the issue of absence of cooperation.

He called on friends of Ethiopia to extend supports. Some elements who stand against Ethiopia should know that the country will resolve its challenges as it did in the past, he stressed.

Redwan also urged all Ethiopians to resolve this problem by standing together as they did to GERD and the election process.

The international community have to support Ethiopia and denounce terrorism, he emphasized.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH