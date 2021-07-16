Ethiopia: MoH to Organize Thanksgiving, Recognition Week

Ministry of Health (MoH)yesterday announced that it will organize a national thanksgiving and Recognition Week to health professionals and caregivers from July 19 to 26 /2021 acknowledging their tireless efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Briefing Journalists at Entoto Park, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said that the Ministry will organize the national thanksgiving and recognition event to concede the tireless efforts health workers over the past 15 months across the country.

According to the Minster, Health professionals and caregivers have been playing an indispensible role in serving the communities without a boredom feeling. In this regard, many health professional exposed to the pandemic and lost life in due course of safeguarding the community from the virus. Therefore, these segments of the society are real patriots and prides of the nation. Hence, they need to blessed and thanked well.

Following lack of serious attention and clear understanding of their crucial role, many health professional and caregivers were stigmatized by the community while combating the pandemic, she added.

As to her, the national thanksgiving and recognition week is unique as Ethiopia has approved the 74th World Health Council, which aims at realizing the quality of health professions and ensuring maximum effort.

Besides, the thanksgiving and Recognition Week starts in the capital and expands to other regional states in an organized manner, she noted.

BY MESERET BEHAILU