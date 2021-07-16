Ethiopia: Nation Conducting Groundwater Resource Study

15 July 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

A groundwater resource study that has the potential to benefit 5 million people in three regional states has been underway, according to Basins Development Authority.

During the discussion on the first inception report of the study today, Authority Groundwater Study Director-General Zebene Lakew said there are limitations of studies that hamper effective utilization of groundwater in Ethiopia, even if the country has huge untapped groundwater.

By mapping and identifying the huge potential of the groundwater resource, the study is expected to fill the gap in using the resource based on researches, he added.

According to him, the study based on hydrological mapping would identify groundwater in 53 woredas of Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

Three consulting firms are selected to conduct the study, it was learned.

Climate Resilient Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Program Coordinator at the British Embassy in Ethiopia, Wondowossen Anteneh said the British government has allocated about 3.2 million Euros to support the Government of Ethiopia in conducting the study.

He said the program will benefit 5 million people, with up to 1 million drought affected.

The program complements water and sanitation and supports effective delivery of the government's strategy for sustainable water supply in drought-affected areas, the coordinator added.

There is about 17.95 percent untapped groundwater in Ethiopia.

