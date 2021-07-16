Ethiopia: Covid Delta Variant Under Investigation - Ministry

Ministry of Health (MoH) said that studies and researches are underway to investigate the emergence of the COVID Delta variant in Ethiopia.

Briefing journalists regarding the spread of the new COVID 19 Delta variant, Health Minister Lia Tadesse(Ph.D) said that Alpha and Beta strains of the virus in Ethiopia have been confirmed by previous tests, and investigation has been commenced to check the presence of the new Delta virus.

She urged the community to continue strengthening prevention precautions especially properly using face masks as it is the most important means of prevention taking advantage of the International Mask Week during this week, people have to pay greater attention to prevention measures.

She urged all segments of the society, stakeholders, governmental and non-governmental organizations, religious institutions and the public at large to well focus on prevention and control of the COVID 19 pandamic.

As to her, the second round of Coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccination has been given since Yesterday in health facilities for those who have accounted for three months after taking the first vaccine, the vaccine will be given to states as of July 16, she said.

According to the Minister, currently the government is working with partners to make the vaccine accessible and 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines are being distributed to all regions by Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Agency, and some 1.7 million vaccines will be imported.

She further stated that highly vulnerable segments of the society such as transport workers, police, teachers, bank tellers, detention centers, court staff, and people with health problems and the elderly, media workers are given priority for vaccination.

So far more than 277,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 virus and 4,343 were succumbed to it.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE