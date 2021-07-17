Burundi: Tanzania, Burundi Eye Closer Links

TANZANIA and Burundi have agreed to implement infrastructure projects that connect the two countries, in a grand move that will continue facilitating the movement of people, goods, and services.

The Heads of State of the two countries, President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Burundian Counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye also agreed on the need to take bold measures on improving business and strengthening further the existing bilateral ties.

This was said yesterday by President Samia shortly after she held talks with President Ndayishimiye at the Bujumbura State House in Burundi. The Tanzanian Head of State is in Burundi for a two-day state visit. The trip is in response to an invitation from President Ndayishimiye.

The duo discussed the importance of building road and railway infrastructure that link the two countries, to continue facilitating the movement of people, goods, and services. The infrastructure projects include upgrading the KasuluManyovu section in Tanzania and the Rumonge-Gitaza road section in Burundi on the central corridor.

Moreover, plans are in place for the construction of a railway line from Uvinza in Tanzania to Msongati and Gitega in Burundi. "This slot will be connected with the ongoing Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line from Dar es Salaam to Kigoma," said President Samia, adding that they have instructed ministers for Finance and Transport dockets from both countries to combine efforts on looking for funds for financing the projects.

President Samia further said that they have also agreed to continue inviting investors from both parts to utilize the available opportunities for the interest of economic growth. Going forward, she said trade volume between the two countries has increased to 201bn/- in 2019, up from 83.9bn/- that was recorded in 2015.

She said so far the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has registered a total of 18 projects by Burundian investors worth 209bn US dollars.

For more details get Daily News e-paper now