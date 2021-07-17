Liberia: President Weah Sets Up Special Committee On Market Maintenance

Friday, 16th July 2021

Monrovia, Liberia - In consultation with local government authorities, the President of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed a Special Presidential Committee for the comprehensive cleanup exercise of all county capitals and the city of Paynesville.

The cleanup exercise will kick start through the effective implementation of a 90-day Action Plan, commencing Friday, July 16, 2021, ahead of the 2021 July 26 Independence, which is to be celebrated by all Liberians.

The 90-day Action Plan is part of the Government's Reform measures on the efficient management of market grounds in the country, with an initial focus on the grounds of the newly constructed Omega Market in the City of Paynesville.

The Special Presidential Committee will be headed by the Ministry of Public Works as Chair and Co-chaired by the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), with the Ministry of State, Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency, Liberia Land Authority, the Paynesville City Corporation and the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) as members. The mandates of the Special Committee are as follows:

I. To ensure that the sale of table tickets by any person or institution at Omega Market is suspended for three (3) months with immediate effect;

II. That there is no selling of space or any parcel(s) of land to any person or marketer(s) and that no marketer(s) shall pay any sum(s) of money for any space or land at Omega Market;

III. To make sure that all marketers leave the Red Light grounds and relocate to the Omega Market in and peaceful and orderly manner; and

IV. To ensure full compliance with the Committee's mandate at all times for the success of the 90-day Action Plan.

The Government of Liberia takes very seriously the health and livelihoods of every Liberian citizen, including marketers around the country, especially during these crucial times of our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, being conscious that market grounds are at higher risk.

The government also sees it as timely and prudent to intervene and maintain sanity at our market grounds, particularly for the safety of our mothers who spend a significant amount of their time in the markets.

The Liberian Leader has pledged the government's commitment to collect and dispose of solid waste from the Omega Market grounds and maintain good sanitary conditions through an all-inclusive and participatory approach. The President assures all that the government will work with the relevant stakeholders to have amongst other things, the construction of a new warehouse for marketeers, the rehabilitation of the road leading to the market, ensure the cooperation of the transport union, and the installation of solar lights to enhance the safety of marketeers.

With the help of all market users, the government looks forward to a full cooperation in order to achieve this significant goal for the sustainability and local ownership of the Omega Market.

This exercise will be extended to all other markets throughout the country - with the help of local authorities.