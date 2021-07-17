Uganda: Kakooza Beats Kiwanda to Replace Deceased Kasamba At EALA

16 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus has chosen the former Kabula County MP James Kakooza to replace the late Mathias Kasamba as Uganda's representative at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The position fell vacant after Mr Kasamba, 57 died in late April at the Kampala Hospital. He was elected to the 4th EALA (2017-2022) in December 2017. Since Mr Kasamba was an NRM cadre, the slot was reserved for the party's member.

In the elections held at the Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala by the NRM electoral commission under the watch of Dr Tanga Odoi, the ruling party's EC chairperson, Mr Kakooza scored 39.2 per cent of the total results tallied.

"I therefore declare Kakooza who has polled the highest number of votes 93 representing 39.2 per cent as the duly elected Member of Parliament to the East African Legislative Assembly 2021," Dr Odoi's declaration of results from seen by the Daily Monitor read.

Earlier it had been anticipated that former State Minister for Tourism Mr Kiwanda Godfrey Ssubi would put up a good fight in the race but he only managed 85 votes cast on the day representing 35.9 per cent. The other candidates were Mr Lule Umar Mawya (0 votes), Mr Mutumba Abbas (54 votes), Ms Nakato Kyabangi (2 votes), Mr Nsubuga Kenneth Ssebuyunga (3 votes). There was only one invalid vote cast.

