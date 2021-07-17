Rwanda: National Exams - Public Buses to Transport Candidates During Lockdown

The Ministry of Education has announced that public transport and school buses have been arranged to facilitate candidates sitting their national exams to and from examination centres during lockdown.

O-Level examinations will start on July 20 and end July 27, while A-Level and TVET theory examinations will start on July 20 and end on July 27.

Finally A-Level Science practical examinations will start on July 28 and end on July 30.

Itangazo ku mabwiriza ajyanye n'ikorwa ry'Ibizamini bya Leta ku banyeshuri barangiza icyiciro cya mbere n'icya kabiri by'Amashuri yisumbuye ndetse n'ay'Imyuga n'Ubumenyingiro. pic.twitter.com/BH6VQy1Xmq

- Ministry of Education | Rwanda (@Rwanda_Edu) July 16, 2021

A total of 452,053 candidates from across the country are expected to sit their national examinations.

All exams will be done in compliance with Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

The transport arrangement follows the latest Covid-19 lockdown imposed in Kigali city, Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Musanze, Nyagatare, Rubavu, Rwamagana and Rutsiro districts from July 17 to 26.

In order to facilitate students to do their exams smoothly, public transport buses and school buses that will be used to transport student candidates to and from examination centres will be given movement clearance by national Rwanda National Police through the ministry of education.

This is according to a statement signed by Valentine Uwamariya, the Minister for Education.

The movement permit should be requested via mc@mineduc.gov.rw by July 18, the ministry stated.

The parents who wish to use their own transport means to take their children to examination centres, the ministry said, should do so within recommended hours but with police clearance.

" The hours to transport students to the examination centres start from 5:30 am to 9:30 am while transporting them back to home start from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm," reads the announcement.

The candidates have been requested to reach examination centres not later than 9:00 am on Monday so as to receive the agenda and examination guidelines.

Day scholar candidates have been advised to wear school uniform while on their way to and from examination, in addition to carrying their student cards to ease their facilitation.

National examinations inspectors and other staff have also been asked to carry service cards that will be provided by National Examinations and Schools Inspection Authority (NESA) in collaboration with the districts.

"All the districts in collaboration with other partners will coordinate the activity to transport candidates as well as teachers and other staff to and from examination centres."

The ministry explained that the Covid-19 positive students in Home Based Care and those in isolation rooms in boarding schools will be facilitated to do national exams under special arrangement in partnership with the schools, health institutions and local leaders in the community.

" A parent or a child guardian with children to do exams have been urged to ensure children attend the exams on time and facilitate them with transport fees to and from examinations centres and other basic needs including meals," adds the announcement.

