Nigeria: Niger Gov Approves Hanging of Convicted Bandits

16 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Hard time await kidnappers, cattle rustlers and their informants in Niger State.

Governor Sani Bello has assented to some laws, among which is anti- kidnapping and cattle rustling law that recommended death by hanging for culprits.

The Laws include: The Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling (Special Provisions) Law, 2021, the Niger State Vigilante Corps (Amendment) Law, 2021; the Niger State House of Assembly Service Commission Law, 2020, the Office of the Auditor-General of the State Law, 2021 and the Office of the Auditor General of the Local Government Law, 2021

Bello during the brief event held at Government House, Minna the state capital, said the Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling Special Provisions Law of 2016 is amended to provide for the punishment of informants and all those involved in the aiding and abetting of kidnapping and Cattle Rustling in the state.

He noted that informants, who aid and abet kidnappers, would now have to face death sentence by hanging.

While quoting the law, he said, "Whoever instigates any person to kidnap a person or rustle cattle, or intentionally aides, abets or facilitate by any acts of omission or commission of the offence of kidnapping and or cattle rustling is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to death by hanging in public"

Bello said the punitive measure is a good stride and has become necessary given the security challenges that has continued to threaten the peaceful coexistence of the state in particular and the country in general.

He regretted the unpatriotic activities of informants who, according to him, have contributed to thwarting efforts of the security agencies in combating the nefarious activities of kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

The Governor added that the vigilante Amendment Law is meant to invigorate and strengthen the state vigilante corps for better operational efficiency in the discharge of their statutory function of complementing the efforts of conventional federal security forces.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has expressed hope that the signing of the State Assembly Service Commission Law will further enhance the activities of Legislators and solidify the already existing synergy between Executive and the Legislature.

