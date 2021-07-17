Nigeria: Congresses - APC Mulls Consensus Candidates Across Board

16 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is considering the possibility of reaching consensus among party stakeholders on those who would emerge leaders from the ward, local government, state and zonal levels.

Speaking during a meeting between the states Caretaker Chairmen and the party's Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee at the APC National Secretariat on Friday in Abuja, Secretary of the Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, said stakeholders should encourage consensus at all levels during the congresses.

"The party urges all stakeholders to encourage consensus arrangements because this is a family affair.

"It is also a constitutional provision in our party.

"The local organising committees and selection of ad hoc officials should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders in each state," the party said, adding that hoarding of forms would not be tolerated.

"We are very happy, we are proud, you people that are steering the party we are proud of you.

"Why I said this is that the caretaker committee brought three executive governors into our party," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Ethiopians Say Hello To New Phone Operator Safaricom
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X