Nigeria: Congresses - APC Mulls Consensus Candidates Across Board

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is considering the possibility of reaching consensus among party stakeholders on those who would emerge leaders from the ward, local government, state and zonal levels.

Speaking during a meeting between the states Caretaker Chairmen and the party's Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee at the APC National Secretariat on Friday in Abuja, Secretary of the Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, said stakeholders should encourage consensus at all levels during the congresses.

"The party urges all stakeholders to encourage consensus arrangements because this is a family affair.

"It is also a constitutional provision in our party.

"The local organising committees and selection of ad hoc officials should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders in each state," the party said, adding that hoarding of forms would not be tolerated.

"We are very happy, we are proud, you people that are steering the party we are proud of you.

"Why I said this is that the caretaker committee brought three executive governors into our party," he said.