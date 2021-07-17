Nigeria: Insurgency - Fire Service Deploys Firefighting Truck to Yobe

The Federal Fire Service (FFS), has deployed a firefighting truck to Yobe State to help boost emergency response services in the state.

During the commissioning of one contemporary firefighting truck on Thursday in Yobe, the FFS Controller-General, Ibrahim Liman, said the deployment was of necessity following the threats from terrorists in the state.

"Fire havoc like the above factors has the potential of threatening the physical well-being of the population thereby destabilizing economic growth.

"The deployment of this truck was influenced by the Senate President, Sen Ahmed Lawan, to improve firefighting and rescue in the state.

"Firefighting is the responsibility of all, hence the need for a robust collaboration between the Federal and state governments," he said.

Meanwhile, Liman has requested for; "sponsorship of state fire service personnel in local and foreign training given emerging firefighting trends, the inclusion of the FFS in the State Security Council and strengthening of the state fire service through recruitment of capable hands and welfare enhancement package for fire personnel to the paramilitary salary structure."

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala-Buni, said the deployment of a modern firefighting truck by the FFS to the state would go a long way to mitigate emergencies.

The Governor, represented by the state's deputy governor, Idi Gubana, said that the firefighting truck would complement the state government's efforts.

According to the Governor, plans were ongoing to drill boreholes at fire service stations across the state.

He added that the State would carry out the: "Procurement of twenty-seven trucks, one ambulance and firefighting equipment", as well as the "renovation of the state fire service department office."

He stated that firefighting vehicles and equipment were essential facilities for safer economic activities, following the establishment of a new market in the state.

Mala-Buni requested collaboration between the FFS and the states to foster training and retraining of firemen.