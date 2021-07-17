Nigeria: Reps Pass Electoral Bill, PIB

16 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

SUB: The House of Representatives has passed the Electoral Act Amendment bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The bills were passed after a clause-by-clause...

The House of Representatives has passed the Electoral Act Amendment bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The bills were passed after a clause-by-clause consideration.

House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), had moved a motion for the bills to be passed and the Deputy Leader, Peter Akpatason, seconded it.

Ahmed Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker, presided over the siting.

Earlier, some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers walked out of the chamber over contentious issues.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, led the PDP caucus out of the chamber after raising an objection on the decision to consider some clauses despite the fact that a decision had not be arrived at.

He argued that the opposition lawmakers would not sit and watch as their concerns were being ignored.

The house adopted electronic and manual transmission of election results "where and when practicable."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Ethiopians Say Hello To New Phone Operator Safaricom

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X