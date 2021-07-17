Nigeria: Reps Pass Electoral Bill, PIB

SUB: The House of Representatives has passed the Electoral Act Amendment bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The bills were passed after a clause-by-clause...

The House of Representatives has passed the Electoral Act Amendment bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The bills were passed after a clause-by-clause consideration.

House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), had moved a motion for the bills to be passed and the Deputy Leader, Peter Akpatason, seconded it.

Ahmed Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker, presided over the siting.

Earlier, some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers walked out of the chamber over contentious issues.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, led the PDP caucus out of the chamber after raising an objection on the decision to consider some clauses despite the fact that a decision had not be arrived at.

He argued that the opposition lawmakers would not sit and watch as their concerns were being ignored.

The house adopted electronic and manual transmission of election results "where and when practicable."