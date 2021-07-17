Nigeria: House of Reps Adjourns Till Sept 14

16 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary and other parliamentary activities till September 14, 2021.

This follows the adoption of a motion for adjournment moved by the Deputy House Leader, Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo)

The Speaker, however, announced that, the committees on Finance, Appropriations, Agriculture will continue with their works during recess.

Earlier, the lawmakers passed the Electoral Amendment Bill and Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) amid controversy.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus had staged a walkout.

