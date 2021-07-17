Uganda: Museveni Appoints Son-in-Law Special Presidential Advisor

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Solidarity Conference in 2014.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has appointed his son-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo as a presidential advisor for special duties.

He announced the appointment on Thursday evening.

Rwabogo is married to President Museveni's daughter Patience.

He is a graduate of both Makerere University and the University of Wales where he studied Media and journalism.

Patience who was born in 1978 is a Pastor at the Covenant Nations Church in Kampala.

Besides Rwabogo, Museveni has also appointed his wife Janet as Minister for Education and Sports.

President Museveni also recently promoted his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba to a commander in the Uganda army while the president's brother Salim Saleh has in the past held influential roles in the army and Minister for Microfinance.

Museveni is one of Africa's longest-serving presidents, having ruled the East African country since he shot his way into State House in 1986. He has won in six consecutive elections while also benefitting from a change in the constitution on two separate occasions to prolong his stay in power.

This past week, Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto publicly vouched for an East African federation, and further suggested Museveni be its president.