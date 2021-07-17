Uganda: Museveni Appoints Son-in-Law Special Presidential Advisor

GCIS/Flickr
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Solidarity Conference in 2014.
16 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nairobi News Reporter

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has appointed his son-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo as a presidential advisor for special duties.

He announced the appointment on Thursday evening.

Rwabogo is married to President Museveni's daughter Patience.

He is a graduate of both Makerere University and the University of Wales where he studied Media and journalism.

Patience who was born in 1978 is a Pastor at the Covenant Nations Church in Kampala.

Besides Rwabogo, Museveni has also appointed his wife Janet as Minister for Education and Sports.

President Museveni also recently promoted his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba to a commander in the Uganda army while the president's brother Salim Saleh has in the past held influential roles in the army and Minister for Microfinance.

Museveni is one of Africa's longest-serving presidents, having ruled the East African country since he shot his way into State House in 1986. He has won in six consecutive elections while also benefitting from a change in the constitution on two separate occasions to prolong his stay in power.

This past week, Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto publicly vouched for an East African federation, and further suggested Museveni be its president.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Ethiopians Say Hello To New Phone Operator Safaricom
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X