Gambia: Concerns Mount As More People Testing Positive for Covid-19 Gambia

16 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Health says in a news release that The Gambia is currently experiencing a rapid increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, and thus causing concern.

The Gambia has recently registered 107 new positive cases of covid-19 and three deaths, bringing a total death to 188 since March 2020. The total number of positive covid-19 cases since last year stands at 6,521.

"The data from this week's situational report showed an overall 13% new case increase in comparison to the preceding week data, with significant increase in admissions," the Ministry states.

"This current trajectory is worrisome and should it continue its course, the country's response capacity will likely be challenged which could lead to more transmissions and severe case. The public is therefore urged to take COVID-19 prevention and control measures seriously by

meticulously observing social distancing, wearing of face mask, avoiding overcrowded places, avoiding handshaking, frequent hand sanitizing and washing hands with soap and clean water. If these measures are strictly followed by all, transmission will decline and the Ministry will be in position to quickly control the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

