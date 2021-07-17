Kenya: Did Zari 'Choose the Colours' of Diamond's New Car?

Diamond Platnumz recently broke the internet after posting a video of his newly purchased toy, a Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021, said to be worth about sh40 million on his social media platforms.

With over 21,000 comments either congratulating or criticizing him on the purchase, one comment stood out, that of Zari Hassan, the Tanzanian musician's ex-wife.

Zari appeared excited about her ex-husband's new car and even suggested she'd advised him on the features of the vehicle.

"Glad you chose the colours we agreed on. Congratulations." she wrote.

Zari and Diamond broke up in 2018 after a four-year romantic relationship.

At the time, she claimed to have gotten fed up with claims of multiple cheating by the Waah hitmaker, who is considered among the richest and most popular musicians in East Africa.

Zari and Diamond share two children together, namely Tiffah and Nillan; and only meet when she accompanies the children to visit their dad in Tanzania.

This is why it came as a shock to many fans to see Zari not only publicly congratulating Diamond on his purchase, but also revealing her contribution to the decision-making of the colour of his new car.

As a result, over 6,000 keyboard warriors and fans replied to Zari's comment with some speculating that this could be an indication of Zari could be moving closer to Diamond, or even the possibility of the duo reuniting.

This wouldn't come as a surprise as Zari recently broke up with her latest boyfriend claiming she had to break up with him because the relationship 'was not building her.'