Sierra Leone: European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

16 July 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Friday 16 July 2021 - The European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Tom Vens, has called on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House to bid farewell after the end of his tour of duty in the country.

He said he was gratified that the President could leave his busy schedule to meet with him, adding that after four years' service in the country he was saddened to announce the end of his tour of duty in the country. He added that he was proud to serve Sierra Leone, citing some of the fond memories he would not easily forget.

"We have achieved many good things together. As I leave, I hope my successor will be given the same platform to perform his duty. Thank you very much, Your Excellency," Ambassador Vens noted.

President Julius Maada Bio in his brief statement said: "Thank you very much Tom. I have enjoyed working with you and the European Union. Your passion to serve us went beyond your line of duty".

He further stated that the cooperation between the EU and Sierra Leone was huge and that he was determined to strengthen and deepen it.

"On behalf of the government, the people and my humble self, I want to extend our gratitude to you for the extra mile you went to serve our country. We hope to work in close collaboration with your successor to consolidate our shared values," President Bio concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Ethiopians Say Hello To New Phone Operator Safaricom
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X