Sierra Leone: European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Friday 16 July 2021 - The European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Tom Vens, has called on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House to bid farewell after the end of his tour of duty in the country.

He said he was gratified that the President could leave his busy schedule to meet with him, adding that after four years' service in the country he was saddened to announce the end of his tour of duty in the country. He added that he was proud to serve Sierra Leone, citing some of the fond memories he would not easily forget.

"We have achieved many good things together. As I leave, I hope my successor will be given the same platform to perform his duty. Thank you very much, Your Excellency," Ambassador Vens noted.

President Julius Maada Bio in his brief statement said: "Thank you very much Tom. I have enjoyed working with you and the European Union. Your passion to serve us went beyond your line of duty".

He further stated that the cooperation between the EU and Sierra Leone was huge and that he was determined to strengthen and deepen it.

"On behalf of the government, the people and my humble self, I want to extend our gratitude to you for the extra mile you went to serve our country. We hope to work in close collaboration with your successor to consolidate our shared values," President Bio concluded.

